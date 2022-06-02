COLUMBIA − Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office has issued a correction after incorrect data was published in its annual vehicle stops report.
Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general, said data errors were published that specifically relate to the Columbia Police Department.
"Due to data errors that occurred in the production of the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, vehicle stops data for the Columbia Police Department was regrettably published inaccurately," Nuelle wrote. "Those errors have been fixed, and accurate data has been entered into the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, which has been uploaded to the Attorney General’s website."
The previous report said the total number of resident vehicle stops was 6,515. It has been corrected to 5,152.
The report also listed incorrect disparity rates for white, Black, Native American, Hispanic, Asian and "other" drivers.
According to Schmitt's office, the disparity index for white drivers was changed from 0.79 to 0.81, the disparity index for Black drivers was changed from 3.37 to 3.18, the disparity index for Hispanic drivers was changed from 0.59 to 0.73, the disparity index for Native American drivers was changed from 1.3 to 1.61, the disparity index for Asian drivers was changed from 0.3 to 0.31, and the disparity index for “other” drivers was changed from 0.11 to 0.13.
Statistics related to searches, stop outcomes, stop locations, driver gender and age and reasons for stops were also changed, Nuelle said.
Nuelle said the attorney general’s office "apologizes for the error and inconvenience."
The corrected report can be found online here.