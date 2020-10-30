COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman announced Friday afternoon the students who participated in previous protests on MU's campus will receive a warning for their actions.
The students from '600 Mizzou' were previously referred to the Office of Accountability and Support for the Oct. 2 demonstration. At the protest, students took to Jesse Hall on campus and occupied the building for 90 minutes.
Stackman stated in an e-mail Friday afternoon, "It became clear to me that the students referred for their involvement in the protests, and others in our broader community, did not fully understand the University's policies encouraging free expression while setting time, place and manner rules to avoid substantial disruption of University operations."
The students who were previously stated to receive sanctions by UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi will now receive a warning for their actions. The warnings acknowledge the students did violate university policy.
There is another protest planned on MU's campus for Friday afternoon, protesting against MUPD.
Stackman explained in his e-mail to MU students and faculty further "violations" will result in consequences.
"Moving forward, it's important for all of us to know that further violations by anyone in our community will likely result in more substantial actions," Stackman stated.
Friday's protest is organized by 'Abolitionists @ Mizzou'. The group plans to meet outside of the MUPD office at 3 p.m., demanding the removal of MUPD from campus.
COPS OUT OF MIZZOU- Protest starting at 3 pm outside the MUPD office. Address is 901 Virginia AveColumbia, MO. pic.twitter.com/ROQrbAQbiz— Abolistionists @ Mizzou (@abolistionists) October 30, 2020
The group also demands that "students and faculty will not face censure or punishment for protesting racial injustice."
Protest Tomorrow! Remember to wear a mask, bring canned goods, and wear black if possible. Location will be announced in the morning pic.twitter.com/KocemKLOau— Abolistionists @ Mizzou (@abolistionists) October 30, 2020
KOMU 8 will have a reporter at the planned protest and will update this story once more information becomes available.