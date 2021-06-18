COLUMBIA - With high temperatures across the state on Friday, some air conditioning repair companies are struggling to get the necessary parts they need to make repairs.
Accurate Heating and Cooling in Columbia is one of those companies. Their office manager, Tammy Poulsen, noticed a big jump in demand happens every year.
"Last year it happened right at Memorial Day," Poulsen said. "The day after we came in from the holiday I literally could not put the phone down before it was ringing again. This year it happened just after that."
In addition to the rush, some parts are on short supply.
"We have had problems getting some parts and some bigger parts so we have to wait," Poulsen said.
Poulsen thinks the shortage stems from the manufacturers and not just one of them.
"Many of our suppliers are saying the factories aren't taking orders until July," Poulsen said. "It's not from anywhere specific. It's broad for every brand manufacturer so far."
The small crew who works at Accurate has been putting in extra hours to meet the demand this past week. They hope that cooler temperatures next week will ease the pressure.