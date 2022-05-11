COLUMBIA -- The air conditioning at Mill Creek Elementary School shut down during record-breaking heat Wednesday.
According to Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, Mill Creek was the only CPS building without air conditioning.
Mill Creek Assistant Principal Amy Rogers said she notified parents of the current state of the air conditioning in the building. She said it was already an early dismissal day.
"I wanted to let you know that Facilities is here working on our air conditioner. Unfortunately, it will be shut down for most of the day. Luckily today is an early dismissal day at 12:50. If your child is staying for Adventure Club this afternoon, please know it will be pretty hot in the building," the email to parents said.
When students left, it was about 77 degrees in the building, according to Baumstark.
Teachers, staff and Adventure Club students remained at the school after the early dismissal.
Mill Creek's PTA brought reinforcements for teachers and staff who remained after the early release.
"We wanted to bring the teachers at least a little relief," Jocelyn Irish, a Mill Creek PTA parent said. "So we brought them a bunch of water and a bunch of popsicles."
She said the PTA wanted to make it easier for teachers and staff, and they were able to accommodate the building's current heat "real quick."
"I don't know if it needed an update or whatever because it was super hot," Irish said. "It was unexpected, it sounds like."
Adventure Club kids are still in the building. The club provide before and after school care for children in the district's elementary schools.
"Adventure Club keeps kids after school is out," Baumstark said.