CAMDEN COUNTY - A plane safely landed at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport Monday morning after an issue with the land gear.
The Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) arrived on scene around 9:05 a.m. to see an aircraft sitting on the runway on the belly of the aircraft.
The plane was not on fire but had a minor fuel leak, according to a Facebook post from the district. The fuel leak stopped soon after MCFD arrived on site.
There was one pilot and one passenger who had been inside the aircraft but were able to safely get out. No injuries were reported.
The aircraft was lifted from the runway using rescue airbags, cribbing and straps.
Once the aircraft was removed, the area was cleaned and operations continued.