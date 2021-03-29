COLUMBIA - As the world slowly inches back to normal, domestic airfares are expected to increase to pre-pandemic prices.
Jacksonville, Florida resident Michelle Jansen arrived at the Columbia Regional Airport Monday afternoon to visit her sister.
"I wouldn't say prices are a make or break if I want to travel," Jansen said. "But of course I try to look for the cheapest flight."
Because of much lower demand for air travel in the past year, in addition to many airlines changing their standard fees, domestic travel could cost about as much as a night out.
"I remember when you could get a flight out for only $30-40 last year," Jansen said.
A report from CNBC showed the cheapest domestic fares were $59.48 as of March 15. This number is still 26% lower than a similar travel week in 2019. According to airfare tracking company Harrell Associates, that number is up more than 6% on the week. In 2019, a similar travel week reflected average fares of $187.
With the height of the spring break season coming to a close, airlines are prepared to raise their prices once again.
Basic economy tickets booked by March 30 at Delta or March 31 at United or American will be changeable and incur no change fee. After those dates, fliers holding basic economy tickets will need to use those tickets as booked or lose them.
As flexible options offered by airlines during the pandemic are taken away, common fees will once again be applied to ticket prices and airfare is expected to resume to a higher range of prices.
When traveling means visiting loved ones, like Jansen, a rise in prices will make things difficult.
"I would try to make more expensive tickets work for me," she said. "But it would definitely be annoying, it'll be frustrating."
Despite airfare prices resuming to pre-pandemic levels, major airlines like United and American will continue to enforce mandatory mask wearing and social distance to the best of a traveler's ability.