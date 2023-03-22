COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional (COU) Airport Advisory Board discussed the functionality of its new terminal at a meeting Wednesday.
COU opened its new terminal last October. It features a wider concourse and new amenities for families that the original terminal could not provide.
Jim Poses, an advisory board member, said he thinks if the airport's new terminal adds more flights and food options, then more people would fly out of COU.
In February, the airport saw 13,941 enplanements and deplanements, a 80.7% increase from last year during the same moth, according to COU's passenger load data.
Airport manager Mike Parks previously told KOMU 8 that COU was looking into adding Charlotte as a destination. He said on Wednesday that he is continuing those talks with airlines.
After TSA workers complete a security check, their shift ends. That means once passengers cross through to the gates, they can't go back outside.
Parks said he worked out a plan with TSA to allow passengers to order food to the terminal before their flight.
"Law enforcement can inspect food so that passengers can still order food and eat it in the airport's secure area," Parks said.
For some passengers, this is an issue since there are no restaurants in the new terminal.
Passenger Heather Scarlett said she likes the new terminal, but passengers should make sure they don't fly out of COU on an empty stomach.
"It's a very nice terminal," Scarlett said. "It doesn't have a lot of food and things like that on the outside of the gate, so again, if you're coming, bring your own snacks."
Parks said TSA workers give an hour notice before they clock out.
During the meeting, board member BJ Hunter filed a motion to compare COU's on-time arrival and departure data to Kansas City and St. Louis' airports.
Another issue board members raised was the poor WiFi service in the terminal.
Parks said he is working with T-Mobile for a draft agreement that will enhance the signal for those users. He also said he met with AT&T engineers who told him they are working on enhancing phone service by the end of the calendar year.
Marketing for the new terminal was also addressed. Parks said COU is working with Woodworth to enhance marketing efforts.
The next Airport Advisory meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 26.