PETTIS COUNTY - A Gulf Shores, Alabama man is seriously injured after a crash in Pettis County.
The crash happened on Rattlesnake Hill Road, north of Muschaney Road, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Charles Dodd, 70, was traveling south on Rattlesnake Hill Road when his vehicle crested a hill and began skidding, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle the overturned and ejected Dodd.
Dodd was life flighted to University Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.