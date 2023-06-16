COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation will resume normal hours at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 18, but due to staffing shortages, the department will not be able to open Lake of the Woods pool this summer.
Albert-Oakland will return to its original operation schedule of noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The pool will also be open on Juneteenth (June 19) and Independence Day (July 4) from noon to 5 p.m.
Operating hours had been adjusted from noon to 3 p.m. due to a mechanical problem, which has now been resolved, according to a news release.
Parks and Rec says the Lake of the Woods pool will not open this summer unless it's able to hire more lifeguards.
There must be 70 to 75 guards to open all three of the city’s outdoor pools, as well as the indoor pools at the Activity and Recreation Center and Hickman, the release said.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard, visit the department's website.