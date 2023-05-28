COLUMBIA — Patrons hoping to dive in at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center this Memorial Day weekend were out of luck on Sunday, when the pool closed due to a mechanical failure.
Columbia Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that the pool was closed due to a "mechanical failure resulting in a chemical imbalance."
"I'm kind of disappointed," said Kaylyn McClintock, a child who was hoping to swim at the pool. "Because I wanted to go out swimming somewhere... not just be stuck at home all day."
Several patrons arrived at the pool and left disappointed after seeing that it was closed.
Albert-Oakland pool was the only city pool scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. In its Facebook post, Columbia Parks and Recreation said it hopes to reopen the pool on Monday at noon.
Even without the city pools, residents were still able to cool off at places like Stephens Lake Park.
Dozens of people could be seen swimming and playing at the beach while younger kids splashed around the spraygrounds. One visitor said it was nice to get outside.
"We are just enjoying the weather, [the] holiday, getting out of the house," said Deborah Henderson. She said the water was a little cold, but she still enjoyed the time with her family.
Most beach visitors were swimming in the lake and playing with toys, but other visitors also planned to do different activities at the lake.
"I wanted to get some fishing in," said Emilio Trujillo. "But they're [the kids] bugging me about going in to swim so I might have to fish another day."
Trujillo said Stephens Lake was a great place to spend the day.
"I’m just enjoying the weekend with the family and friends," he said.
The Stephens Lake Beach and spraygrounds are open from dawn to dusk and are free to the public.