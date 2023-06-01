COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation says it will close the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center at 2:30 p.m. Thursday due to a chemical imbalance in the water.
The imbalance is due to a continuing mechanical problem, according to a Facebook post from Parks and Rec. The pool had to close Saturday due to the same issue. It reopened Monday for Memorial Day.
Parks and Rec said its staff is working to resolve the issue and hopes to reopen at noon Friday.
Stephens Lake and the spraygrounds at Stephens Lake Park and Douglass Park are free and open for use Thursday.