COLUMBIA — The pool was previously closed over the weekend due to a "mechanical failure resulting in a chemical imbalance."
The aquatic center reopened Monday afternoon to the public.
Sydney Philpot, aquatic supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the main pool suffered a chemical imbalance due to the mechanical failure which resulted in the water being extremely foggy, creating a safety hazard.
"That makes it unsafe for our lifeguards to be able to see the bottom to keep everyone in the pool safe," Philpot said.
Philpot said maintenance crews were working on the pool all day Sunday and Monday morning to ensure the pool could reopen.
Philpot said the pool is scheduled to be open all summer.
Patrons hoping to dive in at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center were out of luck on Sunday.
"I'm kind of disappointed," said Kaylyn McClintock, a child who was hoping to swim at the pool. "Because I wanted to go out swimming somewhere... not just be stuck at home all day."
Even without the city pools on Sunday, residents were still able to cool off at places like Stephens Lake Park.
Dozens of people could be seen swimming and playing at the beach while younger kids splashed around the spraygrounds. One visitor said it was nice to get outside.
"We are just enjoying the weather, [the] holiday, getting out of the house," said Deborah Henderson. She said the water was a little cold, but she still enjoyed the time with her family.
Most beach visitors were swimming in the lake and playing with toys, but other visitors also planned to do different activities at the lake.
"I wanted to get some fishing in," said Emilio Trujillo. "But they're [the kids] bugging me about going in to swim so I might have to fish another day."
Trujillo said Stephens Lake was a great place to spend the day.
"I’m just enjoying the weekend with the family and friends," he said.
The Stephens Lake Beach and spraygrounds are open from dawn to dusk and are free to the public.