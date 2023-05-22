COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia announced tentative openings dates for city pools on Monday.
Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will open Saturday for Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on May 27, 28 and 29.
Albert-Oakland will be closed on Tuesday, May 30, but will reopen for the season on Wednesday, May 31 and will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
If enough lifeguards are hired, Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on June 15, and Lake of the Woods will open June 28.
Stephens Lake and spraygrounds at Stephens Lake Park, Flat Branch Park and Douglass Park opened on May 1 and will remain open through Sept. 30.
The city will hold a three-day lifeguard certification session the weekend of June 2 through June 4. The session costs $175 for non-city employees and will be held at Hickman High School.
The city will also hold a one-day recertification class on June 4 for those currently certified.
Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.
More information on the session or recertification can be found on the city's website or by calling 573-874-7467.