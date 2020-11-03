UPDATE 11:56 p.m.: MUPD issued an 'all clear' alert. There appears to be no threat to campus, according to the MU alert.
Contact CPD at 311 with any information regarding this robbery.
COLUMBIA-- MUPD reported a robbery near The Lofts at 308 S 9th Street Tuesday night.
MU Alert: Robbery near The Lofts, (308 S Ninth St,) . Stay away from or leave the area. Police are responding. Update to follow.— MU Alert (@MUalert) November 4, 2020
The suspects are described as two males in their 20s. One was said to have dreadlocks and the other was thought to be wearing jeans.
Police said there does not appear to be a weapon involved, but tell people to stay away from the area surrounding The Lofts.
This is a developing story and KOMU 8 will update as we learn more.