COLUMBIA — The family of former MU student Daniel Santulli has settled with all 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit regarding a hazing incident at the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known at Fiji, that left Santulli hospitalized.
The settlements now require approval through the Boone County's Probate Court. Judge Joshua Devine said this could take around 60 days.
David Bianchi, one of the attorney's for the Santulli family, said once the 23 settlements are finalized, the family will file additional lawsuits against other former Fiji members.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Santulli's parents and his sister joined Bianchi's team. Bianchi said protecting Santulli was top of mind throughout the lawsuit.
"We don't celebrate these settlements, although we're very pleased with the settlements," Bianchi said. "We're just happy to take care of Danny. And that's all that matters."
Criminal charges could still be filed from the Boone County Prosecutor's Office. Per a statement from MU last week, the MU Police Department had forwarded the information it found from its own investigation to the office. That investigation led to 13 students facing disciplinary sanctions for their involvement in the October hazing incident.
Santulli, a freshman at the time, ended up in the hospital during the early morning hours Oct. 29, after alcohol hazing at Fiji, the lawsuit claims. His blood-alcohol content was 0.486, according to the suit.
There is no timeline for local criminal charges. That's something that Bianchi said is far overdue.
"I think they should have been filed by now," Bianchi said. "We are approaching the seventh month since this happened."
Santulli, who is 19, remains unresponsive at a Colorado rehabilitation facility.