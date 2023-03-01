Quatavia Givens' trial for the alleged killing of 4-year-old Darnell Gray has been scheduled for September.
Darnell's babysitter has been charged with his first-degree murder, as well as abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.
After several delays, the jury trial will now start on Sept. 11 in Cole County and is scheduled to last two weeks, according to online court records. Jury selection will occur on Sept. 7 and 8 in Pulaski County.
Givens reported Darnell missing in October 2018. She, along with law enforcement agencies and members of the group "Justice for Darnell Gray," participated in the search. His body was recovered several days later, and Givens was arrested.
An autopsy showed Darnell died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.