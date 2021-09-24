PHELPS COUNTY - An alleged sexual assault suspect has turned himself in, according to a Facebook post by the Phelps County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).
Steelville resident Jerry D. Calkins, 63, surrendered himself on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
According to the post, on Monday, Sept. 20, PCSD detectives, Crawford County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) detectives and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division began a joint investigation looking into alleged sexual assault occurring in Phelps and Crawford County from 2018 to the present.
It was alleged Calkins made a juvenile perform sexual acts on him, the post said.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, warrants were issued for Calkins, charging him with three counts of first degree statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years old.
Calkins is currently being held at the Phelps County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Maurer at the PCSD at 573-426-3860 or Detective Sergeant Lunyou with the CCSD at 573-775-3121.