COLUMBIA - Students at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School are back inside after being evacuated Tuesday afternoon.
The evacuation came because of a report of smoke in the building.
Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier said crews were called to the school around 12:45. He said there was no active fire, and that the smoke odor likely came from a "mechanical failure."
A CPS spokesperson said the smoke odor came from a malfunction in a HVAC component, and the part is being replaced. She said students were outside for about an hour as officials investigate, and all students are safe.