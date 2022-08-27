COLUMBIA - The ALS Association hosted a walk Saturday morning in honor of people diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The neurodegenerative disease affects more than 30,000 people in the United States.
Crystal Stewart attended today's walk in honor of her sister Cindy who has been struggling with ALS for five years. Within those years, Cindy has become a wheelchair user and dependent on a speech-generating device.
Crystal said that despite these challenges, her sister remains motivated to keep on going.
"She's a very strong person on her own. She wants to keep going to therapy. She wants to be strong. She wants to do a lot of her stuff on her own still. She stays motivated herself," said Stewart.
Also in attendance was Tiger John Cleek Jr., who represented his notable Tiger father, John Cleek Sr., who passed from ALS on March 16 of this year.
"He was my father. He was my boss. He was my best friend. We did everything together." said Cleek Jr.
Since his father was diagnosed, Cleek Jr. has made it his mission to bring awareness and funding for the incurable disease.
"In two years, we helped raise over $100,000 dollars. That's what it is going to take to finally hopefully find a cure for this disease. Because it takes money, research is the key." said Cleek Jr.
There were large donations given to the foundation this year. Kilgore's Respiratory Services donated $1,200 and Team Tiger, founded by John Cleek Jr., raised $18,000 with John Cleek Jr. himself raising $17,000. Altogether they raised $56,000, going over the initial goal by more than $10,000.
MU Fraternity Phi Delta Theta of Mizzou came to volunteer this morning. President Joey Kritchell talked more about their organization's connection with ALS.
"Our philanthropy is Live like Lou, which supports the research for ALS patients," Kritchell said. "We're volunteering to help set up and help any way we can."
Lyndy Elmore, representative contact for the ALS Association, said it is never too late to donate the the cause.
If you or anyone you know is interested in donating, you may do so here.