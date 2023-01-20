COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh.
The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia.
Alspaugh, a Missouri native, spent years growing evergreen, pecan, and apple trees on his property. Earlier in his life, he served in the military and then returned to mid-Missouri to work as a professor of statistics at MU.
Alspaugh owned the property with his wife Carol Ann Alspaugh. In the spring of 2022, John W. Alspaugh passed away. In honor of his life’s passion, Carol Ann Alspaugh and their son, Bruce Alspaugh, decided to donate the property to the city of Columbia.
“We wanted to preserve the natural beauty of the land,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
Their farm will now be maintained by the city as a greenspace and nature area to preserve wildlife and the natural landscape.
Bruce Alspaugh said he greatly misses his father.
“John Alspaugh was a military veteran, an educator, a farmer, and a devoted husband for over 59 years," Bruce Alspaugh said. "But I know him best as a wonderful father and I greatly miss spending time with him on the farm and out here with nature."
The Alspaugh family had multiple offers from developers to buy the land and make it into apartment complexes.
“The last thing we wanted to see was the farm being covered up with apartments, houses and all of that,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
According to Bruce Alspaugh, developers wanted to build Battle Elementary School where their current Christmas tree farm is located. They also got an offer to sell the land so The Links Apartment complex could be built on the property. But with each offer, no matter the cost, the Alspaugh family wanted the farm to remain a nature area.
“We wanted to perverse green space, we wanted to preserve the topsoil to make sure it does not get watched down Hinkson Creek, and for the rest of the community to enjoy it,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
The land is located in Columbia's third ward. At Tuesday's city council meeting, Columbia's new Parks and Recreation director, Gabe Huffington, said there are large, empty spaces in the third ward where there are not any nature areas or preserved land. Huffington said the Alspaugh-donated property will fill this gap.
“It's my hope that the rest of the community will be able to have the same enjoyment on this farm that I was able to have, with my father,” Bruce Alspaugh said.
In addition, the city plans on using the Alspaugh’s farm to connect Columbia’s major trails system. Huffington said the land will go a long way in connecting the citizens in the third ward back to downtown and Stephens Lake Park.
“I think it will be great," Bruce Alspaugh said. "There are nature trails in other parts of the city but not in the third ward here, and we needed some green space in the third ward."
Huffington said the project will be funded by the fiscal year 2021 parks sales tax revenue. The city plans to distribute nearly $300,000 for the northeast Columbia nature area development.
The donation agreement between the city and the Alspaugh family lists that the property will be named John W. Alspaugh Park. It also says the land will be maintained as a green space with no athletic fields or courts. It also notes that wildlife should be protected as much as possible.
They also agreed that no new hard surface traffic roads be constructed within the park, but that nature walking trails may be established. No motor vehicles or bicycles will be allowed beyond designated parking areas.
According to the city council presentation, Parks and Recreation is aiming to have a full plan presented to the city council within the next 12 to 24 months.