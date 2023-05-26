Alyssa Galbreath selected as next Battle High School principal

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools has selected Alyssa Galbreath as the next principal at Battle High School.
Galbreath is currently an assistant principal at Battle High School and will take over the role from current Principal Adam Taylor. Taylor was selected to be the district’s executive director of secondary education earlier this school year.
After graduating from CPS, she earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and secondary teaching at Westminster College, according to a CPS news release. She was an MU teaching fellow and began her teaching career at West Junior High in 2011 before moving to Hickman High School.
While teaching math at Hickman, Galbreath completed her specialist and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from William Woods University, according to the news release. Galbreath served as the administrative assistant, and then assistant principal at Gentry Middle School before moving to Battle High School as an assistant principal in 2020.
Galbreath is a Columbia native and attended several schools in the district, including Hickman High School.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Galbreath step into the principal role at Battle High School," CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in the news release. "She is a great part of the Spartan school community and will do an outstanding job."