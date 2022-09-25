COLUMBIA - The Walk to End Alzheimer's Foundation hosted a kick-off party at TRYPS Children's Theater in the Columbia Mall Sunday afternoon. Nearly a dozen participants attended.
Attendants walked through the mall to set the tone for the big event on October 8, when participants and teams will walk at Memorial Stadium.
"The kick-off party is a chance for people to come to meet, mingle, and drop off any donations they made throughout the year," said Chris Cottle, the Columbia walk manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Association.
Cottle's father, Brian Cottle, died from early on-set Alzheimer's in 2017. Brian was a long-time employee at KOMU 8 working as a director, producer and manager of the IT department.
Long-time friend and Executive Artistic Director at TRYPS, Corey Dunne, loaned the theatre to Cottle and the association for Sunday's celebration.
"I was along for the ride with his father's illness with him. And saw the impact it had on him and his family, and I am happy to support him in all of his endeavors," Dunne said.
Joe Pallikkathayil is the senior walk manager covering several cities, including Rolla, Jefferson City, and Lake of the Ozarks.
Jefferson City has raised $82,022 with a goal of $121,000. Jefferson City's walk is the week after Columbia's. Rolla has raised $20,689 with a goal of $32,000. Rolla's walk is next Sunday. The Lake of the Ozarks had its walk yesterday, reaching 77% of its goal of reaching $30,000.
Columbia is positioned to be one of the largest walks in the state of Missouri with a goal of $150,000. So far, the group has raised $117,722.
"It's a testament to the amazing people here. That there is a lot of heart here in Columbia for the mission of this organization," Pallikkathayil said.
As of Sunday, 475 people are registered to attend the walk this coming Saturday.
If you're interested in donating, you may do so here.