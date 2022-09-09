COLUMBIA − The Alzheimer's Association is inviting Columbia residents to join their annual fundraising Walk to End Alzheimer's.
This year, the walk will take place at Memorial Stadium, around Faurot Field on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The annual walk helps honor those who have been affected by Alzheimer's with a "Promise Garden Ceremony" to help fight the disease.
This ceremony highlights all the different connections to Alzheimer's
The Alzheimer's Association said there are over 6 million Americans living with the disease, which is now a leading cause of death in America. There are more than 120,000 people living with the disease in Missouri.
The Alzheimer's Association said the money raised though the walk will help those living with the disease, and those who take care of them.
"Dollars raised help support local education classes, care consultations with social workers, support groups, and helps fund research for treatments, prevention, and ultimately a cure for this disease," the association said in a news release.
Chris Cottle, the Columbia walk manager, said he hopes this year will help bring more awareness about the disease to the people of Columbia.
“I also think that holding the Walk at Memorial Stadium will be a unique experience for everyone involved. It is such a big part of this town and to bring awareness to this disease means we can reach more of our friends and neighbors who need our help," Cottle said.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's website has more information about the walk and a link to sign up.