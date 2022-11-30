ASHLAND — A new Amazon distribution center in Ashland is facing its first holiday rush.
Since its opening in June, one million packages have already come through the facility.
But, another million will come through before the end of the year.
"In June, we were at around 30 employees," said Bruce Bax, operations manager at the Ashland site. "By now, we're at about 130 and we're continuing to hire through the end of the year."
During the regular season, the location delivers about 15,000 packages around mid-Missouri each day. That number has already shot up to above 23,000 packages a day for the holidays.
"We have spent the last couple months preparing for this time," said Aaron Pondrom, owner of Frontline Logistics, a delivery service contractor for Amazon. "We've been actively hiring within our community to hire good drivers in order to deliver for this time of the year."
Pondrom said his number of delivery routes has also gone up — from 32 just a couple weeks ago to now 48.
The Ashland site's total number of delivery routes is 96.
"That's what's going on right now. It's December," said Phillip Granger, owner of IP Focus Logistics, another delivery service contractor.
Pondrom shared other tips for successful holiday deliveries, given annual risks of porch pirates. He said cameras, delivery notifications and a well-lit driveway can all help drivers make their deliveries and deter potential thieves.