JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country.
AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
Since its inception in 2013, Amazon has donated more than $400 million to various organizations in the United States, including thousands in Missouri.
One of those Missouri non-profits losing out on AmazonSmile benefits is "Miracles 4 Margaret," which makes and distributes blankets from Jefferson City to infants, children and adults in need worldwide. Since its establishment in 2019, "Miracles 4 Margaret" has donated over 5,300 blankets to people in places across the globe, including in Missouri, Oklahoma and Ukraine, among others.
Sherline Romph founded "Miracles 4 Margaret" in honor of her late daughter, Margaret, who passed away in 2019 from lingering injuries suffered in a car accident a decade prior. The accident paralyzed Margaret, and damage to her spinal cord left her body unable to control its temperature; she always covered herself with multiple blankets to keep warm.
Sherline said although the benefits they received from AmazonSmile wasn't much, it will have an impact on their operating costs. "Miracles 4 Margaret" received over $100 from its AmazonSmile partnership in 2022.
However, the loss of AmazonSmile benefits won't keep Sherline and "Miracles 4 Margaret" from continuing the mission of providing warmth to those in need.