ST. LOUIS − The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a 12-year-old girl from the St. Louis area.
NaTonja Holmes was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. near Ferguson Middle School, on January Avenue.
She was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with her hair braided. She is 4 foot, 7 inches and about 120 pounds, MSHP said.
September 14, 2022
Troopers say two Black women are considered suspects at this time. One woman was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts and had her hair in long braids, MSHP said. The other woman was wearing a pink hat, an unknown color shirt and turquoise leggings.
MSHP said the woman wearing the pink hat was seen guiding the child by arm into the suspect vehicle, a blue minivan. The 2008-2010 model either was a Dodge or Kia, and had no plates, the highway patrol said.
Around noon Wednesday, the highway patrol said the vehicle was located, but the child and suspects were still missing.
UPDATE: VEHICLE HAS BEEN LOCATED, CHILD AND SUSPECTS ARE STILL MISSING pic.twitter.com/dezhlFJzfZ— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) September 14, 2022
Anyone who has seen Holmes or knows her whereabouts, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.