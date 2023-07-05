NEW LONDON — A crash involving a Van-Far ambulance killed one woman and left two people injured Tuesday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Terri Rucker, 43, was driving northbound on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 61 in Ralls County before striking a Van-Far ambulance head on. The crash left two individuals in the ambulance, who were not wearing a seatbelt, seriously injured.
Rucker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver and occupant of the ambulance were taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, according to the crash report.