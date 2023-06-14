JEFFERSON CITY − Summer officially begins next week, and people are in need of ways to stay cool.
Ameren Missouri donated 100 A/C units Wednesday morning to the Samaritan Center, a food pantry that occasionally provides other additional services like medications, rent and utilities assistance, medical care and even special projects.
TODAY: Missouri Ameren donates 100 AC units to the Samaritan Center for its 18th year partnership. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/jYul592kcx— Tia Maggio (@TiaMaggioTV) June 14, 2023
The center will give away the units to community members who are in need of them.
Denise Kuensting, the Samaritan Center's project specialist, said there are quite a few people who lack a way to cool off.
"We have a lot [people] who live in rental property that may not have one. A lot of our live-in mobile homes, which are definitely hot during the summer," Kuensting said.
Kuensting said it's a great feeling to help provide to people in need, especially during the recent inflation.
"It's just a good feeling just to know you've been able to help somebody who's either been struggling and just down on their luck, and they just need a little help to be able to get through," Kuensting said.
According to the Samaritan Center, recipients must meet certain criteria in order to receive a unit
Those who are elderly, disabled, pregnant, have small children or have a medical condition are encouraged to contact the center. Recipients who qualify can pick a unit up Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Samaritan Center, located at 1310 E. McCarty St. in Jefferson City, while supplies last.