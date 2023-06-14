JEFFERSON CITY − Summer officially begins next week, and people are in need of ways to stay cool.

Ameren Missouri donated 100 A/C units Wednesday morning to the Samaritan Center, a food pantry that occasionally provides other additional services like medications, rent and utilities assistance, medical care and even special projects.

The center will give away the units to community members who are in need of them.

Denise Kuensting, the Samaritan Center's project specialist, said there are quite a few people who lack a way to cool off.

"We have a lot [people] who live in rental property that may not have one. A lot of our live-in mobile homes, which are definitely hot during the summer," Kuensting said.

Kuensting said it's a great feeling to help provide to people in need, especially during the recent inflation.

"It's just a good feeling just to know you've been able to help somebody who's either been struggling and just down on their luck, and they just need a little help to be able to get through," Kuensting said.

According to the Samaritan Center, recipients must meet certain criteria in order to receive a unit

Those who are elderly, disabled, pregnant, have small children or have a medical condition are encouraged to contact the center. Recipients who qualify can pick a unit up Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Samaritan Center, located at 1310 E. McCarty St. in Jefferson City, while supplies last.

