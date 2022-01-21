Ameren has reported that over 10,000 customers in the Moberly were left without power around 4 a.m. early Friday morning, according to its outage map.
According to Ameren, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction and power was restored between 6:30 and 7 a.m.
Here are the impacted areas, provided by the Ameren outage map. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/7NoQgA8lro— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) January 21, 2022
Missouri counties impacted include Randolph County, Adair County, Jefferson County, and Monroe County.
As of right now, Northeast Randolph County R-4, Westran R-1, and Higbee R-8 have all canceled school due to the outages.