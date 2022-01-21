Ameren has reported that over 10,000 customers in the Moberly were left without power around 4 a.m. early Friday morning, according to its outage map.

According to Ameren, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction and power was restored between 6:30 and 7 a.m. 

Missouri counties impacted include Randolph County, Adair County, Jefferson County, and Monroe County.

As of right now, Northeast Randolph County R-4, Westran R-1, and Higbee R-8 have all canceled school due to the outages. 

