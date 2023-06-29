RANDOLPH COUNTY − Just over 50 Ameren Missouri customers are still without power after storms in the Moberly area early Thursday morning.
More than 800 customers were without power at its peak around noon Thursday.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 53 customers did not have power, and 16 outages were reported, according to the company's outage map.
Ameren Missouri said there is damage from strong storms that came through the area early Thursday morning. It has crews on site assessing the damage and making repairs, but the company did not provide an estimated restoration time.
Looks like strong winds caused some damage in Moberly, Missouri. Thank you to Dave Samuel for sharing. @KOMUnews @kesley_wx #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo https://t.co/Ph9HQdrEGA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 29, 2023
