JEFFERSON CITY - Summers are hot in mid-Missouri, and thanks to Ameren Missouri, they are working to keep it cool.
The company donated 60 Energy Star® rated window air conditioners and 60 four-packs of LED light bulbs to the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City on Wednesday.
We're proud to support the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City by providing 60 energy efficient air conditioners and 240 LED light bulbs. pic.twitter.com/5zangRNv0n— Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) June 30, 2021
The company is responsible for cooldownmissouri.org, a non-profit that works to provide resources to low-income families and the disabled.
You can visit AmerenMissouri.com/HealthandSaftey for resources such as Medical Equipment Registry, The Caring Contact program and Keeping it Cool program.
"We want to ensure that our customers stay safe and healthy as temperatures start to rise with the summer heat," Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. "Our partnership with Cool Down Missouri is a key part of that effort, particularly for seniors and those with medical conditions."
This year's air conditioner donation marks the 21st anniversary of Cool Down Missouri's “Save our Seniors” (S.O.S) Cooling Summer Project. It is the 16th year of participation by Ameren Missouri, resulting in more than 9,000 window air conditioning units delivered to qualified seniors and people with disabilities across the region.
"The summer heat can be extremely dangerous for people without access to air conditioning, especially for seniors and people with disabilities," Chip Webb, central Missouri division director of Ameren Missouri, said in the same news release. "This donation will help ensure that our vulnerable customers stay safe and cool this summer."
To apply for the energy assistance funds, you can visit cooldownmissouri.org.