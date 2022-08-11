COLUMBIA – Ameren Missouri urges customers and construction crews to call 811 or research online before any digging project due to uptick in damage in central Missouri.
There have been twice as many reports of excavation damage in July 2022 compared to July 2021, according to Ameren.
National 811 Day is Aug. 11 (8/11). The day highlights the risk of unsafe digging practices, which include gas leaks and serious outages. Customers and excavation crews must call 1-800-DIG-RITE or 811 prior to any digging.
Pam Harrison, the director of gas operations at Ameren, says there is great concern due to the safety risk these digs can cause.
"Calling 811 is a simple step that helps avert serious outages or gas leaks that could impact our entire community," Harrison said. "No one wants to be faced with an injury or major utility disruption that could have been avoided.”
Customers and excavation crews are advised to call 1-800-DIG-RITE or 811 prior to any digging. With every call, a professional will come to the property within three business days and mark the location of all utility, phone and cable lines to minimize risks while digging.
Research has shown that those who call 811 prior to digging avoid environmental or health incidents 99% of the time.
Harrison says calling can reduce risk and help customers avoid environmental incidents.
"We want to raise awareness of this trend and encourage the public to do their part in preventing damage to underground lines by calling 811 to have utilities marked," Harrison said.
Marking utility lines is free and a legal requirement. Requests can be made anytime.
Ameren Missouri recommends waiting until a professional locator comes out to mark natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines. The approximate location of buried utilities will be marked with paint and flags so you don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line. Once the site is marked, customers can proceed to dig with caution.
Ameren also says it is important to have utilities freshly marked every time you dig, even if you have had utilities marked for past projects.