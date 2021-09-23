Ameren Missouri: Make sure your natural gas is connected before temperatures drop

COLUMBIA - Ameren Missouri is urging customers to make sure their natural gas is connected now to avoid delays during the next month.
According to Ameren, calls for gas connections increase by 40% during October when temperatures start to drop.
Josh Adams is a lead serviceman at Ameren and said during that time, he can hardly keep up with the customer requests.
"Normally the first [day in] October or the first cold front, whatever happens first, we go from the average 15 orders a day to almost 60," he said. "It's crazy. We'll work through lunch and we'll still hardly be able to keep up."
Adams said sometimes it can take two days before they can reach a house to connect natural gas due to backed up calls.
Their main message goes out to the rental population in Columbia, which includes around 26,000 units according to Columbia's Office of Neighborhood Services. Those who have recently moved into a new home are also of concern to companies like Ameren.
"You have some that just move in and forget to get their gas turned on until it gets too cold, or they take a cold shower," he said.
Adam Rau is a property manager with Rent Seven Oaks and said he receives plenty of calls from tenants needing natural gas connection in October.
"That first cold night is your rude awakening," he said. "I get a lot of phone calls with water heaters. The first time somebody realizes that they haven't turned the utilities on for that."
During extreme cold, water pipes can freeze causing thousands of dollars in damage. Rau said it doesn't happen often, but the worst case he saw was about five years ago.
"The coldest I've had was when we had the minus 15 degrees. I had a house that the inside was frozen," he said. "The olive oil was frozen on the stove, because they turned off the gas and the new roommates didn't know to turn it on and came back from Christmas break to a big surprise."
So what can you do now? Rau said to plan ahead.
"Now, on a cool night, turn it [furnace] on, see what happens. If it doesn't work, you've got a good opportunity to reach out to your landlord early so they can get it fixed before these real cold gets here," he said.