LAKE OF THE OZARKS − Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers are without power Friday night.
Ameren Missouri's outage map shows more than 4,400 customers are without power across the state. Most outages started around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
High winds are blowing trees and tree limbs into power lines in the Lake of the Ozarks area, Ameren Missouri said. Its crews are currently working to safely restore current outages.
The largest outage is reported in Camden County, with nearly 1,200 customers without power. In Morgan County, just under 1,000 customers do not have power. More than 50 Randolph County customers do not have power.
Ameren encouraged customers to stay clear of any downed power lines or poles. Customers can report any downed lines to Ameren Missouri's customer line at 800-552-7583.
Ameren's outage map does not include any estimated restoration times.
