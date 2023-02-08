ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday a key approval in the planned acquisition of the company’s largest-ever solar facility.
The Huck Finn Solar Project will be constructed on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to bring about 250 jobs and produce energy to power approximately 40,000 homes, Ameren said.
The 200 megawatt solar installation is currently projected to begin generating clean energy in late 2024.
"The project will provide clean electricity, create economic opportunity and inject millions of dollars into the community over the life of the project," Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, said.
Ameren Missouri announced last summer the new facility will be acquired by law in order for a build-transfer agreement with EDF Renewables.
Huck Finn will be the first renewable energy project approved following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
"Overall, the IRA enhances affordability of our ongoing clean energy transition – as we work to make the energy we provide as clean as we can, as fast as we can, without compromising on reliability, resiliency or affordability for our customers," Ajay Arora, chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri, said.
The project is designed to generate more than 25 times the amount of energy of Missouri's largest existing solar facility, the company said.