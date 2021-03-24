JEFFERSON CITY- Ameren Missouri has received final approval from regulators to build the largest solar facility in company history, in mid-Missouri.
The approval gives Union Electric Company Ameren Missouri a certificate of convenience and necessity, or CCN, to construct, own, operate and maintain a solar generating facility in Montgomery County, near New Florence.
Construction will begin this summer and should be in operation by the end of the year, according to a news release.
This is the second program resource for Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar Pilot Program. All available subscriptions at Ameren's first Community Solar facility, located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, were filled quickly. The facility went into service in 2019.
The Montgomery County facility will have approximately 6.16 megawatts of alternating current, single-axis, ground-mounted, tracking photovoltaic panels and associated facilities. The facility will be located on agricultural land currently owned by Ameren Missouri.
"Ameren Missouri is committed to clean energy and dedicated to reliability," Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. "We're in the midst of a transformation of how we generate and use energy – and that transformation will have a positive impact on our environment and our future. Adding wind and solar generation reflects Ameren Missouri's leadership and is another step in fulfilling our clean energy commitment."
Ameren Missouri said the expansion of its pilot program will allow more of its customers to voluntarily subscribe to the program by supporting the development of solar facilities by Ameren Missouri. Over 2,000 Missourians are already subscribed.
Visit Ameren's website for more information and to subscribe.