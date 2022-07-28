OSAGE BEACH - Ameren Missouri will test the Bagnell Dam emergency warning system at noon Aug. 3.
The Bagnell Dam warning system is in place to alert residents and visitors of emergencies at the dam.
"These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught flat-footed in the extremely unlikely event of a structural failure at the dam, when time is of the essence," Travis Hart, manager of operations at the Osage Energy Center, said in a news release.
The siren system is different from the area's severe weather sirens and includes a voice announcement.
During a test, the voice will announce, “This is a test of the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System.” If an actual emergency were to occur, the announcement would explain the nature of the emergency and signal to residents and visitors that they should seek higher ground.
In the event of an emergency, local media and emergency response agencies would be notified.
A dam failure would have several effects on the lake as well. Lower lake levels would make areas shallow and increase water current and the amount of drift debris on the lake.
Swimmers and boaters near the dam who notice these conditions should move to shore immediately. Ameren says downstream residents should have flash flood safety plans.
Ameren advises the residents to determine a destination and plan an evacuation route, use caution when traveling on foot, and do not drive into flooded areas.
"Just as your family has a safety plan for a tornado, making flood preparations is the responsible thing to do and should not be cause for alarm,” Hart said. “We do not have any safety concerns for the structural integrity of Bagnell Dam.”
Daily inspections of the dam are conducted to ensure all equipment is functioning properly. Specialized engineers also inspect the dam quarterly, and the federal government inspects annually.
More information about about Bagnell Dam can be found online.