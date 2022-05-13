MISSOURI − Ameren Missouri is warning against releasing Mylar balloons near power lines as graduation weekend approaches.
The company says the balloons can affect electrical service, start a fire or cause significant damage to the energy grid.
“The damage from tangled Mylar balloons can leave even the best celebrations deflated,” Chip Webb, director of the central division at Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. “Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity. When they get tangled in power lines, they can lead to surges and shorts that cause power outages.”
The Mylar balloons can also create a safety hazard for linemen who untangle and remove what's left of the balloons from the high voltage lines.
Webb said Ameren Missouri wants people to celebrate safely and suggests not removing it yourself. If you notice a balloon entangled on an electric line, call 800-552-7583 to report it.