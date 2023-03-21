LAKE OZARK — Ameren Missouri is sponsoring the annual Adopt-the-Shoreline cleanup event to encourage Lake of the Ozarks residents to clear debris and trash from the lake shore.
The event gives community members the opportunity to join together in teams and "adopt" five miles of lake shoreline to clean.
As the event's primary sponsor, Ameren will provide trash bags and dumpster services for all volunteers.
"After the quieter winter months, it’s fun to see people come outdoors again with their family and friends to beautify our lake community," Ameren Missouri environmental specialist Greg Stoner said. “We all have created many memories at the lake, and being a part of caring for it makes that connection even stronger. We’re able to have an incredible impact when everyone pitches in.”
According to a news release, more than 13,000 volunteers have removed more than 5 million pounds of trash from the lake's shoreline since 1991. Each adopting group is responsible for cleaning a minimum of five shoreline miles and participating in at least two shoreline cleanup events.
Volunteers can contact Ameren Missouri directly at 573-365-9203 to adopt a section of the shoreline and arrange for trash services. The program will run through April 30.
Additional information about the Adopt-the-Shoreline program can be found on Ameren's website.