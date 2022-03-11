COLUMBIA - American Airlines said it will add an additional flight departing from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Friday.
In a press release, the city of Columbia said the new daily flight will begin on Wednesday, April 6 and depart to DFW at 11:59 a.m.
Airport Manager Mike Parks said in a statement that the city is looking forward to the various improvements.
"Columbia Airport is undergoing a period of significant change and improvement," Parks said. "We are excited to increase the number of flights to and from COU. The City of Columbia will continue to create an environment where businesses such as American Airlines can thrive and find success in this region."
The addition will give COU a total of five daily outbound flights, two to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and three to DFW.
The announcement from American Airlines comes as the new airport terminal at COU nears completion.