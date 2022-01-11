BOONE COUNTY − American Airlines will reduce the number of flights into the Columbia Regional Airport beginning in February.
According to the airport director, American Airlines flights will decrease from 138 originally planned flights to 96 flights for February. The 42-flight reduction will affect flights to Dallas and Chicago.
“American Airlines, just like every other carrier in regional markets, and all markets really, are making adjustments to their schedule based on both just general staff shortages, and then pilot shortages that are impacting all the airlines,“ COU Airport Director Mike Parks said.
He said February is the slowest month of the year for the airport and so the changes will likely impact less than any other month of the year.
This change comes a little more than a week after United Airlines flew its final flight out of COU on Jan. 3.
Parks said he will continue to speak to other airlines about potential service at COU. He said he expects American Airlines to add more flights after February.
"It will not also keep us from talking to other airlines, we'll make sure that we have those conversations and pass it along to those airlines about the needs of mid-Missouri," Parks said.
The airport finished its runway extension in December -- expanding the length of the runway from 6,500 feet to 7,400 feet. The addition provides a longer distance for planes to land and take off and help during inclement weather, according to COU.
Construction is continuing on the airport’s new terminal, which is set to be completed this summer. The $26.6 million terminal will be a 52,000-square-foot-facility.
According to COU data, there were more than 15,000 enplanements and deplanements in December, a 149.8% increase from December 2020's numbers.