COLUMBIA — American Airlines will temporarily cut flights at the Columbia Regional Airport this November, according to airport manager Mike Parks.
COU will only see two flights to Dallas-Fort Worth until after Thanksgiving, instead of three. Chicago flights will not be affected, Parks said.
Parks said airlines across the nation are experiencing a pilot shortage.
The good news? The Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving, Nov. 26 and 27, there will be an increase of American flights, with four departing to Dallas each day.
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend typically sees increased airport traffic. COU passenger load data shows 8,777 departures in November 2021, compared to 7,376 in October 2021.
"It gets pretty busy here, of course, right before the holiday," Parks said. "People flying home to see their family or maybe take a trip with friends. And then of course, we get that influx of passengers coming back after the holidays. And so that's really any holiday of the year, we see an increase in traffic."
COU will revert back to three flights to Dallas in December.
CNN reported the airline company will cut 15%, or 31,000 flights, across the nation in November, saying it's "in line with their approach to network and schedule planning throughout the year." The largest cuts are between Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth.
Parks also said COU and American Airlines continue to have conversations to have a Charlotte service.
"We have the grant for Charlotte service here in Columbia," Parks said in reference to an $800,000 grant awarded to COU by the U.S. Department of Transportation in February 2020. "We're continuing to have conversations with American Airlines about the timing of that service. And so we're hopeful that that service will start up next year. But we're also going to continue having conversations with additional airlines and talking to them about the possibilities of flying out of Columbia with new destinations, whether that's a low cost carrier or another major airline."
Parks said COU actively researches flight patterns from its passenger data to determine the best locations for service to new destinations.
Parks also said he hopes the construction of a second terminal at COU may attract more carriers to operate in Columbia. He said construction crews are on pace to finish building the second terminal by next year.