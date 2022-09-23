COLUMBIA - The American Cancer Society held its Relay for Life of Boone County on Friday evening at Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park.
KOMU 8 spoke with a 15-year cancer survivor, Melissa Wilhite. Wilhite also owns a cheer gym in Columbia. Wilhite's gymnast's were supposed to perform at Relay for Life on Friday but rain delayed their performance.
Wilhite's gym is donating money to the cause even though her athletes can't perform.
"I remember my very first Relay for Life lap and that is something that will live with me forever," Wilhite said. "If myself and my athletes can bring that bit of joy to even one person then I know we've made a difference."
Wilhite was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma as a teenager, and she recalls how it felt when she first found out she had cancer.
"I couldn't hear anything other than cancer and I just remember the air being sucked out of the room and feeling like there was nothing left for me," Wilhite said.
Wilhite has since defeated cancer and she encourages other survivors to walk Friday.
The events started with a lap dedicated to cancer survivors and caregivers at 5:30 p.m.
An online silent auction starts at 8:45 p.m. Organizers displayed items in the auction under the Dexheimer Pavilion.
Here's a tentative schedule of events:
- 4 p.m.: Survivor booth opens
- 5 p.m.: Soft opening - Touch-A-Truck (includes a firetruck, police car, and other first responders), food trucks, silent auction, and campsites open
- 5:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony including hearing from local ACS-funded cancer research, Dr. Ulery and survivor and caregiver lap, and Hero lap (first responders, firemen, law enforcement, and health care workers are welcome to walk.
- 8:15 p.m.: Body attack
- 8:45 p.m.: Silent auction ends
- 9 p.m.: Luminaria with closing ceremony
- 9:45 p.m.: Closing ceremony
The American Cancer Society's goal is to raise $60,000 for 2022. The funds will go toward cancer research, patient care programs, and other support for survivors. The society has raised around $32,000 so far. If you would like to donate, click here.