COLUMBIA − Friday begins the three-day American Kennel Club (AKC) agility trials at the Columbia Canine Sports Center, hosted by the Show Me Club of Central Missouri.
Nearly 70 show dogs and their owners traveled to Columbia from across Missouri and neighboring states to compete for titles in the novice, open and master levels.
The dogs not only compete by skill level, but by height and breed. These qualifications makes the competition and judging more equitable.
Some of the handlers at this weekend's trials are a mix between original owners and contracted professional coaches and handlers.
In order to achieve success and earn ranking points to qualify for nationals, one contestant said he began competing with his dog about five years ago. This past January, his dog received his Master of Champion title.
"We practice two to three times a week. When we first started, we practiced everyday for a half hour," Bob Nash said. "We have agility equipment in our backyard, practicing our different skills."
These titles can take years to achieve, according to AKC Trial chairwoman and handler Janice Morris.
The sport requires strong relationships between the handler and dog. Success on the course is determined solely on the dog's solo performance with their handler.
"It's really doesn't matter what other folks do, if your dog does its best and runs clean, you qualify and you get points for nationals," Morris said.
Each venue varies between dirt trial or turf trial. Handlers like Morris travel to each location ahead of time to practice on the different conditions to maximize their chances of winning.
It can be said that this sport is just as competitive as any other mainstream sport.
The AKC's first licensed agility trial was performed in 1994 at the Astro World Series of Dog Shows in Houston, Texas. The sport has grown in the United States, where people travel all over the country to show their dogs and compete in different events.
Any dog enthusiasts and owners who are looking for something to do this weekend, or are interested in entering the sport, are welcome to attend the Saturday and Sunday trials free of charge (no non-competition dogs allowed).
For more information, visit Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri's website.