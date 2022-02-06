COLUMBIA - The American Kennel Club held a training for dogs at the Columbia Canine Sports Center Sunday.
The organization offered numerous courses for local owners to bring their dogs to try out. All of these were designed to overstimulate the dogs' nervous systems.
The goal of the exercises was to record how the dogs would respond in a high-intensity situation, said Kathy Echols, an AKC judge.
She said, "This type of temperament test is looking at basic instinctual reactions to stimuli." The test measures audio, visual and tactical stimuli and how well the pups react to them.
According to Echols, practicing these exercises with a dog strengthens the trust and bond with the owner.
"If you want to have a better understanding of the way your dog deals with the world, it's a good way to evaluate it and see where they're at," she said.
The dogs in training were well-equipped to protect their owners during hazardous situations, thanks to them staying calm.
AKC began running the programs last year in 2021, some of which were through 'Show Me Agility' of mid-Missouri.