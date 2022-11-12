COLUMBIA - The American Legion Post 202 hosted a celebration Saturday for the arrival of a Sheridan M551 Tank.
Post 202 acquired the tank in poor condition in May from Augusta, Kansas.
"We spent a lot of time cleaning and getting it ready to go. We had it sandblasted and painted. It was in pretty bad shape when we got it," Commander of Post 202 Melvin Bradley said.
Organizers said they think the tank originated from a National Guard Unit in Idaho. The M551 differed in weight compared to most tanks around that time.
"These have a wider tread, so it doesn't sink down," Bradley said. "It weighs probably 20 tons loaded, 25 at the most. Whereas the others weighed more than that empty."
In attendance were family, friends and veterans. Lt. Col. Robert Boone was the guest speaker, and former tank commanders gave brief speeches.
Former tank commander Larry Smith served in the military from 1969 to 1970 after being drafted at 19.
"I was very scared, especially when I went to Vietnam because I had no knowledge," Smith said. "I didn't think that it was going to be that bad, but I found out it was bad."
The tank is decommissioned, immobilized and placed right in front of the American Legion building to symbolize that freedom is not free.