HERMANN — The American Red Cross and the Hermann community will host a blood drive to honor two Hermann police officers.
The blood drive will be in memory of Sergeant Mason Griffith and in honor of Officer Adam Sullentrup from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. George High School Gymnasium.
"We are grateful to be able to honor these two heroes who were protecting and serving their community when the horrible events of March 12th occurred," Hermann Police Chief Marlon Walker said in a news release.
Sgt. Griffith died from his injuries following a shooting on the night of Sunday, March 12.
Griffith had been with the department since September 2017 and also served as chief of police for the Rosebud Police Department.
Officer Sullentrup sustained injuries from the same shooting and is currently recovering from his injuries at the Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.
"We encourage everyone who is eligible to give the gift of life by donating blood in memory of Sergeant Griffith and in honor of Officer Sullentrup," Walker said.
Blood and platelet donations typically decrease over summer, and this summer has been no exception. Donors can help the American Red Cross recover from a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks when they give in July, the release said.
The Red Cross needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors, according to a news release.
Everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last.
The blood drive is sponsored by Hermann Area District Hospital, Hermann Police Department and St. George School.
Sign up at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Hermann.