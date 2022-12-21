COLUMBIA - As the holiday season approaches, The Red Cross is looking for donations throughout the end of the year. 

According to AAA, roughly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Meaning, those people will most likely not give blood until the new year. 

Trauma patients in the emergency room, cancer patients and many others are still in need of blood and platelet donations.

The Red Cross says it is important to donate now because patients cannot take a break before the new year. As an incentive, all donors until Jan. 2 will receive a long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt. 

Donors can schedule appointments using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-Red Cross. 

