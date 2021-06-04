MISSOURI - American Red Cross is recommending that people donate blood as levels are decreasing locally and nationally. The shortage is in part due to returning to normalcy since the pandemic began.
During the pandemic, people continued to donate, which avoided the summer shortages in 2020. However, since more people are traveling and taking part in activities, presentation numbers at donation events are starting to decrease.
Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Joe Zydlo says presentation rates are dwindling.
"People are making appointments, but people are not honoring their appointments," Zydlo said.
American Red Cross is calling people to donate now if you're eligible, then in 56 days toward the end of summer, to donate again to avoid summer shortages.
American Red Cross is holding sickle cell awareness blood drives June 18 at Gaines Oldham Black Culture Center and June 28 at Stephens College.
If you are eligible and considering donating, head over to their website, and search your zip code. It will direct you to a blood drive in your area.