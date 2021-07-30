FULTON -- America's National Churchill Museum at Westminster College reopened its doors to the public Friday after a 16-month closure due to the pandemic.
The museum reopened with a number of COVID precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing.
Governor Mike Parson spoke at the reopening ceremony, which began at 11 a.m.
"Today we're here to celebrate Churchill and what Churchill meant to all of us as we've grown through that era, what this museum means to us, as a part of history of our state, and how it's changed the world," Parson said.
Great to be at America's National @ChurchillMuseum Reopening Ceremony at @WestminsterMO — on the site of Winston Churchill’s 1946 Iron Curtain speech in Fulton, Missouri. #Churchill #SinewsofPece75 pic.twitter.com/yuTH5vvnJ3— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 30, 2021
Guests are welcome to tour the museum free of charge through Sunday, Aug. 1. A full list of events for the rest of the weekend can be found below:
Saturday, July 31
- 11 a.m.: Ice Cream Social and Dundee Cake with Family Activities
- Noon: Public tour – Guided tour of the Museum
- 1:30 p.m.: Music at the Museum, Mander Organ demonstration (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- 2:30 p.m.: Gallery talk, Curator’s Choice: Five Treasures from the Collection (Clementine Spencer-Churchill Reading Room)
- 3:30 p.m.: Gallery talk, Sinews of Peace: Power of Prose (Anson Cutts Gallery)
Sunday, Aug. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Public tour – Guided tour of the museum
- 1:30 p.m. Music at the Museum, Mander Organ demonstration (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
- 2:30 p.m. Gallery Talk, Preserving the Glory: Conservation of St Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury (St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury)
During it's 16-month closure, the museum received $1.3 million in donations. Westminster College is also investing an additional $3 million to conserve the historic Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury.
Staff members continued to work on important projects throughout the closure, including inventory and digitization, preservation of the church and innovated webcasts to global audiences.
Gov. Parson also welcomed Missourians to the bicentennial celebration at the State Capitol on Sept. 18.
"We would love for this to be part of that celebration. That night, the inaugural ball, the Bicentennial ball will be held for the first time outside," Gov. Parson said. "The public can be able to come to that and be able to be part of that celebration with fireworks with a lot of displays of who we are."
You can find hours, admission prices and other information on its website.